After decades as a caucus state, Minnesota will hold its first presidential primary since 1992 on Tuesday. The primary puts the state in the middle of Super Tuesday, when voters from 15 states and territories cast ballots.

Here is what you need to know about Minnesota’s primary:

Where do I vote?

Registered voters can vote at their usual polling place March 3. If you are unsure of where you vote, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website has a polling place finder. Most polling places are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I still register and vote on Election Day?

Yes, voters with valid ID can register and vote on March 3. See the Secretary of State’s website for an explanation of valid identification and same-day registration rules. If you don’t have acceptable ID, a registered voter from your precinct can go with you to a polling place and sign an oath to vouch for you.

I have an absentee ballot but have not mailed it in yet. Is it too late?

Although you can apply for a ballot any time, for your ballot to count it must be returned on or before Election Day, March 3.

My candidate dropped out and I already voted absentee. Can I change my vote?

Although changing your vote is allowed, the deadline to make that change was Feb. 25, a week before Election Day.

Can voters select candidates for both parties?

No. Each participating major party will have a separate ballot and voters must choose which one to complete. Voters’ political party choices will be recorded and disclosed to the chairs of each major political party, though not their candidate selections.

Do I need to register with a party?

Unlike 31 other states, Minnesota does not require voters to register with a political party affiliation. The new primary system does, however, require voters to pledge that they are “in general agreement with the principles of the party” in order to get that party’s ballot and vote.

Will everyone know what party I choose if I vote?

The new system doesn’t make party preference publicly available, but it does give that information to the chairs of all four political parties. There are no restrictions on how the parties can use that data, even if they say they won’t release it publicly.

If a student will be 18 at the time of the election in November but will not be 18 yet in March, are they allowed to vote in the primary?

No. According to state statute, eligible voters must be 18 in order to cast a ballot in the March 3 primary.

Who will be on the ballot?

Only presidential candidates designated by the state’s major political parties can participate. In Minnesota, that means the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the Republican Party and, as of this election cycle, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Legal Marijuana Now Party. However, the Secretary of State’s Office said the two pro-marijuana legalization parties will not participate in the primary. The DFL Party informed Secretary of State Steve Simon that 15 candidates would be on the ballot as options for presidential nomination: Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Deval Patrick, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, John Delaney, Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard. Voters may also select the option “Uncommitted” on their ballot. Candidates who drop out before the primary now will still have their names on the ballot.

The Minnesota Republican Party only listed President Donald Trump on its ballot. After backlash, party officials said they will allow write-in candidates.

On Election Night, you can find results from Minnesota's primary here.