Cretin-Derham Hall pulled away from Iowa City West in the second half for a 71-60 nonconference boys’ basketball victory on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Raiders, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, led 31-30 at halftime before opening the second half on a 15-2 run to build a 14-point lead. The Raiders (20-1) led by as many as 16 in the second half as they earned their 18th consecutive victory.

Daniel Oturu led the Raiders with 21 points and Sy Chatman had 20. Seybian Sims scored 20 points and Patrick McCaffrey had 19 to lead Iowa City West, which is the defending Iowa Class 4A state champion and ranked No. 4 in Iowa’s Class 4A.

McCaffrey, a 6-foot-7 small forward, is the son of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey and has committed to play for the Hawkeyes.

In other boys’ basketball:

Lakeville South 68, Burnsville 65: The Cougars held off a late charge from the visiting Blaze. The Blaze scored seven straight points to get within three points with 45 seconds left, but could not get any closer. Shae Mitchell led the Cougars with 24 points. Cooper Jackson had 19 points and Beau Bailey had 14 for the Cougars. Marcus Shepley led the Blaze with 22 points and Sam Bardwell and Max May had 10 each.

Breck 79, Maranatha 70: David Roddy scored 36 points to lead the Mustangs (13-8) to their fifth consecutive (eighth in the past nine games) victory. Josh Roddy added 17 points and Jaren Morton had 12 for Breck. Beijan Newbern led Maranatha with 22 points. Hakim Daniels had 19 points and Clarence Daniels added 15 for Maranatha.

Mayer Lutheran 74, Belle Plaine 69: Baden Noennig scored 24 points and Garrett Tjernagel 19 to lead the visiting Crusaders (20-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, to their 13th consecutive victory. Noah Hastings scored 23 points and Patrick Bigouette added 16 for the Tigers (12-11).

Girls’ basketball

Buffalo 74, Chisago Lakes 62: The Bison rallied in the second half for the Mississippi 8 Conference victory. The Bison, who trailed by two points at halftime, outscored the Wildcats 43-29 in the second half. Junior guard Jordan Zrust scored 35 points to lead the Bison (15-9), who ended a two-game losing streak. Senior guard Carmen Backes led the Wildcats (14-10) with 31 points.

Minneapolis South 88, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26: Freshman Jade Hill scored 23 points and her sister Morgan Hill, a senior, scored 22 to help the Tigers (20-3) remain unbeaten in the City Conference with an 11-0 mark.

Boys’ hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0, Bloomington Jefferson 0 (OT): Evan Redepenning and Carson Limesand combined to stop all 55 shots on goal to preserve a scoreless tie. Redepenning made 38 saves, including 16 in the second. Limesand had 17 saves and led the Knights to a perfect 6-for-6 on penalty kill opportunities.

Eagan 7, Apple Valley 4: The Wildcats scored three straight goals in the second period to pull away from the host Eagles. Eagan was trailing 2-1 before Jonny Meiers scored twice in a 47-second span to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead. Michael Beneke’s goal at 9:28 of the period made it 4-2. The Eagles got within 5-4 in the third period before Ethan Pearson scored with 2:03 remaining to make it 6-4. Nick Sherek’s empty-net goal — his third goal of the game — with 1:01 remaining sealed the victory for the Wildcats. Nick Plagge led the Eagles with two goals and an assist.

Wrestling

• Fairmont/Martin County West defeated Marshall 49-20 in the Class 2A, Section 3 championship match to earn its first berth ever in the state tournament. The Red Bulls (25-0) are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

• Scott West defeated Waconia 34-20 in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship to earn its fifth consecutive section title. Waconia led 6-3 before Justin Stauffacher’s 11-0 victory at 120 pounds gave Scott West the lead for good. It was the 200th victory of his career.

Notes

• Stewartville freshman Erin Lamb scored 45 points in the Tigers’ 78-46 victory over Pine Island on Friday. Lamb surpassed 1,000 points for her career. The Tigers, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, closed out the regular season with a 21-5 record.

NEWs SERVICES