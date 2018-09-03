BOWLUS, Minn. — A post office in central Minnesota has been shut down due to health and safety concerns from water damage and possible bacterial growth.
Spokeswoman Kristy Anderson says the building in Bowlus shows damage to the walls, ceiling, building materials and floor coverings. She says a firm will complete an evaluation and suggest needed repairs.
The post office will be closed until repairs are completed. Delivery and retail services have been relocated to the post office in Royalton.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
How could 4 inches of rain cause so much Wisconsin flooding?
A lot of rain — but maybe not as much as you think — fell Aug. 20 on the shallow, 281-square-mile basin of land that drains into Madison's lakes Mendota and Monona.
Local
Man in critical condition after being assaulted near fairgrounds
No one has been arrested in the assault, which occurred after midnight Saturday.
South Metro
Saturday breaks all-time record for single-day fair attendance
The State Fair broke an all-time attendance record Saturday, with 270,426 people walking through its gates. Sunday's attendance figure wasn't immediately available, but by Monday, the fair could easily meet or even break its overall attendance record and hit the 2 million mark.
Variety
Former Mayo Clinic employees reunite after 50 years
"Do you remember...?"
Local
Minnesota post office closed to due to health concerns
A post office in central Minnesota has been shut down due to health and safety concerns from water damage and possible bacterial growth.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.