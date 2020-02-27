The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has approved a draft water quality permit for the construction of Enbridge’s controversial Line 3 oil pipeline project, triggering a public comment period.

The permit is one of three key approvals that Calgary-based Enbridge must get before starting to build a $2.6 billion 340-mile pipeline that would ferry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to its terminal in Superior, Wis.

The PCA’s “401” permit deals with water quality issues that arise with pipeline construction. “The MPCA proposes to certify the project and has preliminarily determined that the project as certified will satisfy the antidegradation standards” in Minnesota law, the agency says.

With the release of the draft permits Wednesday, the MPCA will initiate a 30-day public comment period on March 2. The MPCA plans to hold two public meetings on the draft water quality permits: one on March 17 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, the other on March 18 at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), by a vote of 3-1, earlier this month reapproved the $2.6 billion pipeline, which would replace Enbridge’s aging Line 3. The PUC originally approved the pipeline in June 2018, but court challenges forced the commission to redo its vote.

The PUC is the primary regulator of oil pipelines in Minnesota, including determining oil spill hazards — in water and on land — of pipelines once they are in operation.

But before Enbridge can being construction, it must receive more technical permits from MPCA, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal permit from the Corps is also a water quality permit connected to pipeline construction.

The water quality permits are necessary as the new pipeline would cross many waterways, and construction will impact wetlands.

Enbridge has declined to say when it intends to start construction — assuming it gets the remaining permits — but it’s likely that the company would get moving as soon as it can this spring.

The MPCA determined there’s “a reasonable assurance that the [construction] will be conducted in a manner that will not violate applicable water quality standards,” provided Enbridge complies with several environmental protection conditions, the draft permit said.

The new pipeline would replace Enbridge’s 1960s-vintage Line 3, which is corroding and operating at only 51 % capacity. New Line 3 would be a significant safety improvement, Enbridge and its supporters say; it would also restore the full flow oil, boosting the company’s earnings.

Environmental groups and some Ojibwe bands that have strongly opposed the pipeline say it will exacerbate climate change and open a new region of Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and wild rice waters to degradation from oil spills