The Star Tribune interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Highlights from questions about President Trump and impeachment are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Based on what you have read or heard, do you support or oppose impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|47%
|48%
|5%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|Men
|43%
|52%
|5%
|Women
|50
|44
|6
|DFL / Democrat
|85
|6
|9
|Republican
|5
|93
|2
|Independent / other
|43
|53
|4
|18-34
|61
|32
|7
|35-49
|45
|48
|7
|50-64
|40
|57
|3
|65+
|47
|49
|4
|Under $50,000
|57
|38
|5
|$50,000 and over
|43
|51
|6
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|62
|32
|6
|Metro Suburbs
|39
|56
|5
|Southern Minn.
|41
|55
|4
|Northern Minn.
|38
|56
|6
Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump's job performance as president?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|40%
|56%
|4%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Men
|44%
|52%
|4%
|Women
|37
|59
|4
|DFL / Democrat
|3
|97
|0
|Republican
|83
|13
|4
|Independent / other
|42
|49
|9
|18-34
|27
|72
|1
|35-49
|40
|53
|7
|50-64
|49
|47
|4
|65+
|41
|56
|3
|Under $50,000
|30
|66
|4
|$50,000 and over
|43
|53
|4
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|23
|74
|3
|Metro Suburbs
|49
|46
|5
|Southern Minn.
|47
|49
|4
|Northern Minn.
|48
|47
|5
Do you think the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is...
|A serious matter
|Partisan politics
|Not sure
|52%
|43%
|5%
|A serious matter
|Partisan politics
|Not sure
|Men
|48%
|47%
|5%
|Women
|56
|38
|6
|DFL / Democrat
|96
|2
|2
|Republican
|6
|90
|4
|Independent / other
|46
|43
|11
|18-34
|69
|25
|6
|35-49
|52
|42
|6
|50-64
|42
|53
|5
|65+
|52
|43
|5
|Under $50,000
|65
|31
|4
|$50,000 and over
|47
|48
|5
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|69
|28
|3
|Metro Suburbs
|44
|49
|7
|Southern Minn.
|45
|49
|6
|Northern Minn.
|43
|52
|5
Do you think Donald Trump generally speaks the truth, or not?
|Yes, he does
|No, he does not
|Not sure
|35%
|61%
|4%
|Yes, he does
|No, he does not
|Not sure
|Men
|37%
|58%
|5%
|Women
|33
|64
|3
|DFL / Democrat
|2
|97
|1
|Republican
|71
|23
|6
|Independent / other
|38
|56
|6
|18-34
|21
|73
|6
|35-49
|36
|59
|5
|50-64
|44
|53
|3
|65+
|34
|63
|3
|Under $50,000
|26
|72
|2
|$50,000 and over
|38
|58
|4
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|22
|75
|3
|Metro Suburbs
|43
|53
|4
|Southern Minn.
|38
|57
|5
|Northern Minn.
|43
|53
|4
Do you believe that Donald Trump abuses the power of his office, or not?
|Yes, he does
|No, he does not
|Not sure
|56%
|38%
|6%
|Yes, he does
|No, he does not
|Not sure
|Men
|52%
|42%
|6%
|Women
|59
|34
|7
|DFL / Democrat
|94
|4
|2
|Republican
|17
|73
|10
|Independent / other
|50
|43
|7
|18-34
|70
|26
|4
|35-49
|57
|35
|8
|50-64
|49
|44
|7
|65+
|53
|42
|5
|Under $50,000
|63
|31
|6
|$50,000 and over
|55
|39
|6
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|69
|26
|5
|Metro Suburbs
|50
|45
|5
|Southern Minn.
|49
|41
|10
|Northern Minn.
|50
|45
|5
About the poll
This Star Tribune Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 14-16 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (47 percent) and cellphone (53 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 32 percent Republicans and 30 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL / Democrat
|303
|(38%)
|Republican
|257
|(32%)
|Independent/Other
|240
|(30%)
|AGE
|18-34
|142
|(18%)
|35-49
|209
|(26%)
|50-64
|241
|(30%)
|65+
|202
|(25%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|382
|(48%)
|Female
|418
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|91
|(11%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|130
|(16%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|134
|(17%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|127
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|151
|(19%)
|Refused
|167
|(21%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|256
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|231
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|159
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|154
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|377
|(47%)
|Cell Phone
|423
|(53%)
