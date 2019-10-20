By Matt DeLong
October 21, 2019 — 5:28pm

The Star Tribune interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Highlights from questions about President Trump and impeachment are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Based on what you have read or heard, do you support or oppose impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office?

Support Oppose Undecided
47% 48% 5%
Support Oppose Undecided
Men 43% 52% 5%
Women 50 44 6
DFL / Democrat 85 6 9
Republican 5 93 2
Independent / other 43 53 4
18-34 61 32 7
35-49 45 48 7
50-64 40 57 3
65+ 47 49 4
Under $50,000 57 38 5
$50,000 and over 43 51 6
Hennepin / Ramsey 62 32 6
Metro Suburbs 39 56 5
Southern Minn. 41 55 4
Northern Minn. 38 56 6

Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump's job performance as president?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
40% 56% 4%
Approve Disapprove Not sure
Men 44% 52% 4%
Women 37 59 4
DFL / Democrat 3 97 0
Republican 83 13 4
Independent / other 42 49 9
18-34 27 72 1
35-49 40 53 7
50-64 49 47 4
65+ 41 56 3
Under $50,000 30 66 4
$50,000 and over 43 53 4
Hennepin / Ramsey 23 74 3
Metro Suburbs 49 46 5
Southern Minn. 47 49 4
Northern Minn. 48 47 5

Do you think the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is...

A serious matter Partisan politics Not sure
52% 43% 5%
A serious matter  Partisan politics  Not sure
Men 48% 47% 5%
Women 56 38 6
DFL / Democrat 96 2 2
Republican 6 90 4
Independent / other 46 43 11
18-34 69 25 6
35-49 52 42 6
50-64 42 53 5
65+ 52 43 5
Under $50,000 65 31 4
$50,000 and over 47 48 5
Hennepin / Ramsey 69 28 3
Metro Suburbs 44 49 7
Southern Minn. 45 49 6
Northern Minn. 43 52 5

Do you think Donald Trump generally speaks the truth, or not?

Yes, he does No, he does not Not sure
35% 61% 4%
Yes, he does No, he does not Not sure
Men 37% 58% 5%
Women 33 64 3
DFL / Democrat 2 97 1
Republican 71 23 6
Independent / other 38 56 6
18-34 21 73 6
35-49 36 59 5
50-64 44 53 3
65+ 34 63 3
Under $50,000 26 72 2
$50,000 and over 38 58 4
Hennepin / Ramsey 22 75 3
Metro Suburbs 43 53 4
Southern Minn. 38 57 5
Northern Minn. 43 53 4

Do you believe that Donald Trump abuses the power of his office, or not?

Yes, he does No, he does not Not sure
56% 38% 6%
Yes, he does No, he does not Not sure
Men 52% 42% 6%
Women 59 34 7
DFL / Democrat 94 4 2
Republican 17 73 10
Independent / other 50 43 7
18-34 70 26 4
35-49 57 35 8
50-64 49 44 7
65+ 53 42 5
Under $50,000 63 31 6
$50,000 and over 55 39 6
Hennepin / Ramsey 69 26 5
Metro Suburbs 50 45 5
Southern Minn. 49 41 10
Northern Minn. 50 45 5

About the poll

This Star Tribune Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 14-16 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (47 percent) and cellphone (53 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 32 percent Republicans and 30 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL / Democrat 303 (38%)
Republican 257 (32%)
Independent/Other 240 (30%)
AGE
18-34 142 (18%)
35-49 209 (26%)
50-64 241 (30%)
65+ 202 (25%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER
Male 382 (48%)
Female 418 (52%)
INCOME
< $25,000 91 (11%)
$25,000-$49,999 130 (16%)
$50,000-$74,999 134 (17%)
$75,000-$99,999 127 (16%)
$100,000+ 151 (19%)
Refused 167 (21%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 256 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 231 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 159 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 154 (19%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 377 (47%)
Cell Phone 423 (53%)