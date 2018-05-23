ROCHESTER, Minn. — A wild turkey that gained a sense of celebrity in a southern Minnesota city has been shot and killed by police after attacking a child on a bicycle.

Police in Rochester, Minnesota tells the Post Bulletin that they fatally shot the bird after attempts to capture it were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Animal control and even the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were trying to trap the bird in a garden using nets.

The turkey has been making appearances on social media while traversing a busy Rochester street, eventually earning the nickname Jake. Police Chief John Sherwin says police have been receiving several complaints about the turkey pecking at slow-moving cars, chasing motorcyclists and causing other traffic problems.

He says he doesn't recall encountering a turkey as territorial as Jake.