The Wyoming, Minn., Police Department is at it again with its comical tweets. In just a few hours, the quick-witted officers received thousands of retweets and “likes” on their Twitter message on marijuana’s high holiday, 4/20.

“Undercover #420 operations are in place,” the department tweeted around 4 a.m. Thursday. “Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420.”

The "traps" are Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, White Castle and video games such as "Grand Theft Auto." Also pictured is a squad car and police officer standing by with a net.

And here's their tweet from last year.

The night before 4/20, the department had a message to drug dealers on its Twitter account: “We heard complaints about someone not having enough drugs for #420 so if you’re a drug dealer hit us up so we can…… connect. #helpfulcops”

This isn’t the first time the Wyoming Police Department has received national attention for its snappy tweets. During the 2017 Super Bowl, it made headlines for a jab at Justin Bieber: “If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail.”

But they did strike a more serious tone around 9 a.m. Thursday, telling followers: “All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues.” They then said, "if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us and we'll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time."