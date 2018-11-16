Minnesota poet Danez Smith has been named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. In placing Smith among their best in media, Forbes cited the 29-year-old's poetry, which "contemplates police brutality, gender and race."

"They are the author of two books -- the second, 'Don't Call Us Dead,' was a finalist for the National Book Award -- and have a third, 'Homie,' due out in 2020," Forbes said.

The nod comes toward the close of a huge year for the poet. In September, Smith won the prestigious Forward Prize for Best Collection -- becoming the youngest poet ever to win.

Smith tweeted their dad's reaction to the news:

wow my dad has me on the phone while he navigates the internet to find my Forbes profile and when he finally finds it he 1. shades me for using the same pic again and 2. has me explain why my pronouns are plural for the 87th time and why it's not a copy editing issue lol

And their mom's, too:

My mom had whatever the good version of a panic attack is when I told her about the @ForbesUnder30 list and now she’s planning a party to celebrate the year I’ve had. I’m both embarrassed and happy drowning in this embarrassment of love.

A few other Minnesotans made the Forbes list. Read about the man behind Minneapolis' hottest bars, Marco Zappia, here. Also on the list are Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller, the social entrepreneurs who co-founded Love Your Melon in 2012.