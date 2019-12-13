Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-12-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Philadelphia take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Wild are 8-1-3 on their home ice. Minnesota is sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The Flyers have gone 7-7-1 away from home. Philadelphia has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 17.9% of chances.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Zucker leads the Wild with 23 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists. Mats Zuccarello has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 28 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 17 assists. Claude Giroux has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: Oskar Lindblom: day to day (upper-body), Travis Konecny: out (upper body).