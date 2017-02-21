The first “Dyslexia Day on the Hill” held in the State Capitol rotunda drew several hundred parents, children and teachers to call attention to a hidden learning disability that affects an estimated one in 10 schoolchildren.

Young children, standing on stools at the podium, shared how lonely it was to be the kid in the class who couldn’t read, but that tutors from outside the school were putting them on track.

Parents shared their frustration over the many Minnesota schools with no staff trained in the structured reading programs that help students with dyslexia.

And lawmakers, some acknowledging they or their family members have dyslexia, pledged to support legislation that would fund teacher training on proven reading methods for dyslexic students and strengthen schools’ process for identifying and intervening with the student.

“This is a disability that is misunderstood and unsupported,” said Rachel Berger, chairwoman of the Minnesota chapter of Decoding Dyslexia, told the crowd gathered. “We are the voice of the voiceless.”

The dyslexia advocacy group, founded in 2013, has seen a surge in growth since its first foray into the Capitol three years ago. Its first two events were held in small conference rooms, attended by about 100 people, including tearful testimony by children and parents.

That first year, however, the group was the force behind a new law requiring the Minnesota Department of Education to recognize dyslexia as a specific learning disability.

This year, adults were joined by dozens of children holding handmade signs with messages such as “You are not alone” or “We are all super.” They shared their stories about trying hard in school, especially with reading and spelling, and having teachers not recognize why they were struggling.

“Dyslexia is hard: I wish teachers knew how to teach me,” said one young girl taking the podium.

One boy read his three wishes. “I wish teachers knew I am working two times harder than you think I am. I am not trying to make you mad. I am paying attention.”

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, chairwoman of the Senate E-12 Finance Committee, said as a former teacher she understood the struggles of children with dyslexia. She pledged to support the group’s legislative agenda.

“I am glad you are here to lift the fog around dyslexia,” Nelson told the crowd.

Sen Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, shared his own struggles learning to read.

“I was a quiet child ... because of my inability to read at an early age,” said Hawj. “If I had told a friend that I would become a state legislator, they would say I was crazy.”

Decoding Dyslexia is advocating for bills introduced in the House and Senate that would give grant dollars to teachers seeking professional development in dyslexia, designate a dyslexia/literacy specialist at the Minnesota Department of Education to support school districts, and identify students who have dyslexia and provide alternative instruction that is proven effective in teaching them to read.

That instruction, an incremental, phonics-based system, is proven effective for many struggling readers, advocates say. Sonia Waters, an Edina mother who brought her fourth-grade daughter to the rally, said she couldn’t believe her Edina school did not have a teacher, even a special education teacher, who understood this basic reading strategy.

“I can’t believe it is 2017 and we are just figuring this out,” she said.

The Senate E-12 Policy Committee heard testimony from some of the parents and children at an afternoon hearing on the bill.