Animals at night

Jay Cooke State Park

6:30-8 p.m. Saturday

Feel your nighttime senses heighten during this 1-mile walk through the dark that explains how nocturnal animals get around without light. No registration required; meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center. (1-218-673-7005, mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

Whitewater’s German POW camp

Whitewater State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

Learn about a little-known chapter of history at the site of a former World War II prisoner of war camp. Minnesota’s German prisoners were treated so well that after release, many remained in the state. Find out why. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Fall nature walk

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Join a park naturalist for a 2-mile walk that will show the way nature transitions from fall to winter. Meet at the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center. No registration required. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Veterans in the vicinity

Sibley State Park

11 a.m.-noon Sunday

This Veterans Day event will remember the sacrifice of all veterans with ties to west-central Minnesota and Sibley State Park. Meet at the Lakeview campground. (1-320-354-2055, mndnr.gov/sibley)

Learn skijoring

Fish Lake Regional Park

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Stay active this winter by cross-country skiing with your dog. Learn about equipment, commands, training techniques, and trail etiquette. Equipment provided for class. Cost is $6. Reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700. Dogs should be friendly around others and must stay in their owner’s car the first 45 minutes of the program. (threeriversparks.org)