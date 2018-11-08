Animals at night
Jay Cooke State Park
6:30-8 p.m. Saturday
Feel your nighttime senses heighten during this 1-mile walk through the dark that explains how nocturnal animals get around without light. No registration required; meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center. (1-218-673-7005, mndnr.gov/jaycooke)
Whitewater’s German POW camp
Whitewater State Park
7-8 p.m. Saturday
Learn about a little-known chapter of history at the site of a former World War II prisoner of war camp. Minnesota’s German prisoners were treated so well that after release, many remained in the state. Find out why. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov/whitewater)
Fall nature walk
Fort Snelling State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Join a park naturalist for a 2-mile walk that will show the way nature transitions from fall to winter. Meet at the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center. No registration required. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Veterans in the vicinity
Sibley State Park
11 a.m.-noon Sunday
This Veterans Day event will remember the sacrifice of all veterans with ties to west-central Minnesota and Sibley State Park. Meet at the Lakeview campground. (1-320-354-2055, mndnr.gov/sibley)
Learn skijoring
Fish Lake Regional Park
9 a.m.-noon Saturday
Stay active this winter by cross-country skiing with your dog. Learn about equipment, commands, training techniques, and trail etiquette. Equipment provided for class. Cost is $6. Reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700. Dogs should be friendly around others and must stay in their owner’s car the first 45 minutes of the program. (threeriversparks.org)
