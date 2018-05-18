The Symphony Ball, the annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Orchestra, led guests on a musical stroll down memory lane with its Sounds of the Cinema theme.
The event, which began at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis, featured dinner and dancing, live and silent auctions and late-night trivia rounds, set to the backdrop of the orchestra’s rendition of movie favorites.
A post-dinner procession through the skyway led to Orchestra Hall, where gala-goers enjoyed a performance by the orchestra and Jeremy Messersmith.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano
Authorities handed out around 2,000 masks for protection as people living near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano braced for pulverized rock, glass and crystal to rain down after an explosive eruption at the peak's summit.
Variety
New attractions in Orlando power jump in park attendance
The arms race to build new theme park attractions in Orlando is paying dividends.
Variety
Markets Right Now: US stocks start mostly lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Authorities say a student was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City megachurch after a high school graduation there.
Variety
Sheriff: Active shooter reported at Texas high school
Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.