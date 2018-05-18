Gallery: Connie and Bruce Langager, Marlys and Robert Melius and Bob and Jean Spong.

The Symphony Ball, the annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Orchestra, led guests on a musical stroll down memory lane with its Sounds of the Cinema theme.

The event, which began at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis, featured dinner and dancing, live and silent auctions and late-night trivia rounds, set to the backdrop of the orchestra’s rendition of movie favorites.

A post-dinner procession through the skyway led to Orchestra Hall, where gala-goers enjoyed a performance by the orchestra and Jeremy Messersmith.

















