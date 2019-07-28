A grand finale

When Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov's "La Pasión Según San Marcos" (St. Mark's Passion) was first performed in the United States, it was hailed by the Boston Globe as "the first indisputably great composition of the 21st century." Twin Cities audiences get the chance to hear Golijov's exotically scored work this week in the closing event of the Minnesota Orchestra's Sommerfest season. Venezuelan María Guinand conducted the world premiere in 2000, and leads a cast including the Minnesota Chorale, two dancers and a bevy of ethnic percussion instruments. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$80, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Early birds

The Twin Cities Early Music Festival brings annual delight to lovers of baroque music, and the tangy historical instruments used to play it. The festival's opening weekend has a clutch of interesting chamber concerts on offer, with repertoire ranging from consort music of the English renaissance to sackbut pieces from Prussia. But the highlight is two extremely rare performances of Marco da Gagliano's "La Dafne," one of the earliest known operas. Marco Real-d'Arbelles conducts a cast spearheaded by soprano Sarah Jackson as the nymph who turns into a laurel tree. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., St. Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul.; $5-$25, tcearlymusic.org)

Up North

The Lakes Area Music Festival in Brainerd, Minn., continues to flourish, and in a busy opening week Wednesday's chamber music concert stands out. It's given by the Altius Quartet, the inaugural fellowship ensemble at the festival, and features Mozart's "Dissonance" Quartet, Janáček's "Intimate Letters" and Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 6. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd; free, lakesareamusic.org)

Jackson

Celebration of opera

August usually means slim pickings for opera fans, but the Oratorio Society of Minnesota's Summer Chorus is plugging the gap with "A Night at the Opera." A festival chorus of 150 singers performs popular pieces from "Carmen," "Tosca," "Rigoletto" and other operas, with a full orchestra conducted by Matthew Mehaffey. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls.; $20-$30, oratorio.org)

TERRY BLAIN