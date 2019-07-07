___________________________________________________________________________
Activity in the Atlantic?
Here's the 5 day Atlantic Outlook from NOAA's NHC. Interestingly, there's a way of energy that could move from the Tennessee Valley south into the Gulf of Mexico that has a low potential of developing into a Tropical Disturbance. Not sure I've ever seen something like that, but I guess we'll wait and see what happens.
Unsettled Weather Ahead
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 6" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
Minnesota Natural Disasters Have More Lead Time
By Paul Douglas
Looking at multiple factors, including climate and weather risk, WalletHub recently ranked Minnesota the safest state in the nation. It may not feel like it in January, when we're fish-tailing down our favorite freeways, but it's true.
The recent quakes in southern California were a reminder of relative risk. I've flown into a hurricane, chased multiple tornadoes and done my fair share of sandbagging flooded towns but I can't think of anything more terrifying than ground suddenly turning to jelly.
With hurricanes you get a few days warning, a few hours for flash floods and 10-15 minutes for tornadoes. But quakes? A few seconds, if you're lucky.
Yesterday smoke from Manitoba wildfires dropped visibility and air quality over far northern Minnesota. In spite of a little smoke, a fine Sunday is shaping up. Showers and T-storms return Tuesday and Wednesday; ECMWF guidance hints at highs near 90F Friday into Monday of next week.
Our hottest weather routinely comes in mid-July. Get ready for a few hot fronts.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: SE 3-8 High: 82.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 66.
MONDAY: Hazy sun. More humidity. Winds: S 8-13. High: 84.
TUESDAY: Showers and heavy t-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and t-storms. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 69. High: 79.
THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 82.
FRIDAY: Sticky sunshine. Heating up. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 90.
SATURDAY: Some steamy sunshine. Few t-storms. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 7. High: 88.
This Day in Weather History
July 7th
2000: Torrential rains douse the southern Twin Cities metro area with 8 inches in a three to five hour span in northern Dakota county. Eagan receives the most damage; many homes were flooded.
1955: A tornado hits Marshall, leaving one dead and 13 injured. Hail causes one million dollars in damage.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 7th
Average High: 84F (Record: 101F set in 1936)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 44F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 3.00" set in 1955
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 7th
Sunrise: 5:34am
Sunset: 9:01pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 10 minutes
Moon Phase for July 7th at Midnight
1.2 Days Before First Quarter
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight, use the Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major the Great Bear to find the sky’s northern pole star, Polaris. This is the star around which the whole northern celestial sphere appears to turn throughout the night. That’s because this star is located nearly above Earth’s northern axis. In times past, wanderers on the northern face of Earth used Polaris to stay on course. Once you find it, you can also look for Thuban, a famous former pole star in the constellation Draco the Dragon. More about finding Thuban below. So how can you find Polaris? Look at the chart at the top of this post. You’ll simply draw a line through the Big Dipper’s pointer stars – Dubhe and Merak. That line will point to Polaris, the North Star. You can use this trick to find Polaris any evening – no matter how the Dipper is oriented with respect to your northern horizon."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
See more from Science Focus HERE:
"A Giant Heat Dome Over Alaska Is Set to Threaten All-Time Temperature Records"
"All-time heat records are at risk in Alaska in coming days as a massive and abnormally intense area of high pressure locks in and strengthens over the region. This heat dome is expected to produce temperatures near and above the highest values ever recorded for multiple days, particularly in southern parts of the state. It's the latest in a slew of record-shattering heat events in Alaska. Anchorage is predicted to test or best its highest-temperature ever recorded of 85 degrees Fahrenheit (set in 1969) on five straight days between July 4 and 8. It could even flirt with 90 degrees. The National Weather Service in Anchorage wrote that most of southern Alaska will be "downright hot with many locations in the 80s and even low 90s."
See more from Science Alert HERE:
"'Unprecedented' Wildfires Burned Across the Arctic Circle In June"
"More than 100 wildfires in the Arctic Circle released 50 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in June. They're still burning. Across the Arctic, more than 100 wildfires are releasing clouds of carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions into the atmosphere. The fires have been burning across the Arctic Circle in Siberia and Alaska for weeks. Though fire is a natural part of some Arctic ecosystems, scientists are calling the wildfires “unprecedented” for the month of June based on their size and carbon dioxide emissions. "These are some of the biggest fires on the planet, with a few appearing to be larger than 100,000 hectares," Thomas Smith, professor of geography at the London School of Economics, said in an email. “The amount of CO2 emitted from Arctic Circle fires in June 2019 is larger than all of the CO2 released from Arctic Circle fires in the same month from 2010 through to 2018 put together.”
