Minnesota Natural Disasters Have More Lead Time

"Second powerful earthquake hits Southern California"

"A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit a large portion of Southern California late Friday night, one day after a 6.4-magnitude quake shook the same area.The Friday night quake, which struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, marks the largest in Southern California in at least 20 years, the Associated Press reported. Friday's quake was five times bigger than the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest one day earlier, according to the U.S. Geological Survey(USGS). The quake cracked buildings and foundations, destroying roads and causing fires to break out. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks — some that surpassed a 5.0 magnitude, the AP reported. Authorities reported several minor injuries following the earthquake. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) activated the state’s Office of Emergency Services operation to its highest level to coordinate emergency response to the quake. By Saturday morning, Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County. "On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight's earthquake near Ridgecrest," he said in a statement. San Bernardino County Fire tweeted Saturday morning that numerous gas leaks had been reported and that crews continued to patrol affected areas throughout the night. The shaking could be felt as far away as Las Vegas and New Mexico, the USGS said."



LA Dodgers Play Baseball Game During Earthquake.

Well, here's something you dont' see everyday. A baseball game being played during an MLB game!



USGS ShakeMap

"The July 6th, 2019, 03:19 UTC (July 5th 20:19 locally) Mw 7.1 earthquake in eastern California, southwest of Searles Valley, occurred as the result of shallow strike slip faulting in the crust of the North America plate. Focal mechanism solutions for the earthquake indicate rupture occurred on a steeply dipping fault as the result of either right lateral slip on a plane striking NW-SE, or as left lateral slip on a plane striking SW-NE. At the location of this earthquake, approximately 150 km northeast of San Andreas Fault - the major plate boundary in the region – the Pacific plate moves to the northwest with respect to the North America plate at a rate of approximately 48 mm/yr. The location of the earthquake falls within the Eastern California shear zone, a region of distributed faulting associated with motion across the Pacific:North America plate boundary, and an area of high seismic hazard. More detailed studies will be required to precisely identify the causative fault associated with this event, though seismic activity over the past 2 days has been occurring on two conjugate fault structures in the Airport Lake Fault Zone. This earthquake occurs approximately 34 hours after and 11 km northwest of a M 6.4 event in the same region, on July 4th, 2019, at 17:33 UTC. The July 4th event was preceded by a short series of small foreshocks (including a M4.0 earthquake 30 minutes prior), and was followed by a robust sequence of aftershocks, including almost 250 M 2.5+ earthquakes (up until the M 7.1 event). Those events aligned with both nodal planes (NE-SW and NW-SE) of the focal mechanism solution of the M 6.4 event, which was very similar in faulting style to today’s M 7.1 earthquake. The sequence includes two other M5+ earthquakes, one of which occurred 20 seconds before the M 7.1 event. The M 7.1 earthquake occurred at the NW extension of the prior sequence. While commonly plotted as points on maps, earthquakes of this size are more appropriately described as slip over a larger fault area. Strike-slip-faulting events of the size of the July 6, 2019, earthquake are typically about 70x15 km (length x width). This region of eastern California has hosted numerous moderate sized earthquakes. Over the past 40 years, prior to the July 4th event, 8 other M5+ earthquakes have occurred within 50 km of the July 6th, 2019 earthquake. The largest of these was a M 5.8 event on September 20, 1995, just 3 km to the west of today’s event, which was felt strongly in the China Lake-Ridgecrest area, and more broadly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas."



Active Eastern Pacific

Weather conditions in the Eastern Pacific have been fairly active as of late. According to the NHC, there were 2 named storms ongoing on Saturday. Last week, Barbara was a Major Hurricane, but has weakened considerably since then. Meanwhile, Cosme has become a tropical storm and is expected to remain a tropical storms over the next several days.

___________________________________________________________________________ Activity in the Atlantic? Here's the 5 day Atlantic Outlook from NOAA's NHC. Interestingly, there's a way of energy that could move from the Tennessee Valley south into the Gulf of Mexico that has a low potential of developing into a Tropical Disturbance. Not sure I've ever seen something like that, but I guess we'll wait and see what happens.

Sunday Weather Outlook

Weather conditions for Sunday look very nice across much of the state with highs warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Considering that we are heading into what is climatologically the warmest time of the year for us, this feels pretty nice! Enjoy!!

________________________________________________________________________ Unsettled Weather Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from early AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Note that weather conditions on Sunday and for much of Monday look fairly quiet. However, it could get a little more unsettled late Monday into Tuesday as our next system approaches from the west. Stay tuned...

Precipitation Potential

Here's the rainfall potential through much of next week, which suggests areas of rain moving into the region. At this point, it looks like the heaviest should be confined to the northern and northwestern part of the state with some 1" to 2"+ tallies possible. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will be on the lighter end of maybe 0.50".

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook through the 3rd full week of July suggests fairly comfortable temperatures continuing through much of the week ahead. However, temps into mid month could get a little more steamy with highs warming back into the upper 80s to the 90s

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures moving in across much of the Lower 48 by the middle part of the month. Unfortunately, folks in Alaska look to be dealing with above average temperatures as well.



