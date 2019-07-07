Minnesota Natural Disasters Have More Lead Time

"Second powerful earthquake hits Southern California"
 
"A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit a large portion of Southern California late Friday night, one day after a 6.4-magnitude quake shook the same area.The Friday night quake, which struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, marks the largest in Southern California in at least 20 years, the Associated Press reported. Friday's quake was five times bigger than the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest one day earlier, according to the U.S. Geological Survey(USGS). The quake cracked buildings and foundations, destroying roads and causing fires to break out. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks — some that surpassed a 5.0 magnitude, the AP reported. Authorities reported several minor injuries following the earthquake. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) activated the state’s Office of Emergency Services operation to its highest level to coordinate emergency response to the quake. By Saturday morning, Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County. "On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight's earthquake near Ridgecrest," he said in a statement. San Bernardino County Fire tweeted Saturday morning that numerous gas leaks had been reported and that crews continued to patrol affected areas throughout the night. The shaking could be felt as far away as Las Vegas and New Mexico, the USGS said."
 
See more from The Hill HERE:
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
LA Dodgers Play Baseball Game During Earthquake.
 
Well, here's something you dont' see everyday. A baseball game being played during an MLB game! 
 
See more from @Dodgers HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
USGS ShakeMap
 
"The July 6th, 2019, 03:19 UTC (July 5th 20:19 locally) Mw 7.1 earthquake in eastern California, southwest of Searles Valley, occurred as the result of shallow strike slip faulting in the crust of the North America plate. Focal mechanism solutions for the earthquake indicate rupture occurred on a steeply dipping fault as the result of either right lateral slip on a plane striking NW-SE, or as left lateral slip on a plane striking SW-NE. At the location of this earthquake, approximately 150 km northeast of San Andreas Fault - the major plate boundary in the region – the Pacific plate moves to the northwest with respect to the North America plate at a rate of approximately 48 mm/yr. The location of the earthquake falls within the Eastern California shear zone, a region of distributed faulting associated with motion across the Pacific:North America plate boundary, and an area of high seismic hazard. More detailed studies will be required to precisely identify the causative fault associated with this event, though seismic activity over the past 2 days has been occurring on two conjugate fault structures in the Airport Lake Fault Zone. This earthquake occurs approximately 34 hours after and 11 km northwest of a M 6.4 event in the same region, on July 4th, 2019, at 17:33 UTC. The July 4th event was preceded by a short series of small foreshocks (including a M4.0 earthquake 30 minutes prior), and was followed by a robust sequence of aftershocks, including almost 250 M 2.5+ earthquakes (up until the M 7.1 event). Those events aligned with both nodal planes (NE-SW and NW-SE) of the focal mechanism solution of the M 6.4 event, which was very similar in faulting style to today’s M 7.1 earthquake. The sequence includes two other M5+ earthquakes, one of which occurred 20 seconds before the M 7.1 event. The M 7.1 earthquake occurred at the NW extension of the prior sequence. While commonly plotted as points on maps, earthquakes of this size are more appropriately described as slip over a larger fault area. Strike-slip-faulting events of the size of the July 6, 2019, earthquake are typically about 70x15 km (length x width). This region of eastern California has hosted numerous moderate sized earthquakes. Over the past 40 years, prior to the July 4th event, 8 other M5+ earthquakes have occurred within 50 km of the July 6th, 2019 earthquake. The largest of these was a M 5.8 event on September 20, 1995, just 3 km to the west of today’s event, which was felt strongly in the China Lake-Ridgecrest area, and more broadly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas."
 
See more from the USGS HERE:
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
Active Eastern Pacific
 
Weather conditions in the Eastern Pacific have been fairly active as of late. According to the NHC, there were 2 named storms ongoing on Saturday. Last week, Barbara was a Major Hurricane, but has weakened considerably since then. Meanwhile, Cosme has become a tropical storm and is expected to remain a tropical storms over the next several days.
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________

Activity in the Atlantic?

Here's the 5 day Atlantic Outlook from NOAA's NHC. Interestingly, there's a way of energy that could move from the Tennessee Valley south into the Gulf of Mexico that has a low potential of developing into a Tropical Disturbance. Not sure I've ever seen something like that, but I guess we'll wait and see what happens.

 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions for Sunday look very nice across much of the state with highs warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Considering that we are heading into what is climatologically the warmest time of the year for us, this feels pretty nice! Enjoy!!
 
________________________________________________________________________

Unsettled Weather Ahead

Here's the weather outlook from early AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Note that weather conditions on Sunday and for much of Monday look fairly quiet. However, it could get a little more unsettled late Monday into Tuesday as our next system approaches from the west. Stay tuned...
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Precipitation Potential
 
Here's the rainfall potential through much of next week, which suggests areas of rain moving into the region. At this point, it looks like the heaviest should be confined to the northern and northwestern part of the state with some 1" to 2"+ tallies possible. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities will be on the lighter end of maybe 0.50".
 
___________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through the 3rd full week of July suggests fairly comfortable temperatures continuing through much of the week ahead. However, temps into mid month could get a little more steamy with highs warming back into the upper 80s to the 90s
 
 ____________________________________________________________________________
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures moving in across much of the Lower 48 by the middle part of the month. Unfortunately, folks in Alaska look to be dealing with above average temperatures as well.
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 6" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average. 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
US Drought Monitor
 
The latest US Drought Monitor doesn't look all that bleak across the nation. In fact, most locations aren't dealing with any drought! The only spots that are a bit drier than normal is the Pacific Northwest, where a SEVERE Drought has been issued.
 

_______________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota Natural Disasters Have More Lead Time
By Paul Douglas

Looking at multiple factors, including climate and weather risk, WalletHub recently ranked Minnesota the safest state in the nation. It may not feel like it in January, when we're fish-tailing down our favorite freeways, but it's true.

The recent quakes in southern California were a reminder of relative risk. I've flown into a hurricane, chased multiple tornadoes and done my fair share of sandbagging flooded towns but I can't think of anything more terrifying than ground suddenly turning to jelly.

With hurricanes you get a few days warning, a few hours for flash floods and 10-15 minutes for tornadoes. But quakes? A few seconds, if you're lucky.

Yesterday smoke from Manitoba wildfires dropped visibility and air quality over far northern Minnesota. In spite of a little smoke, a fine Sunday is shaping up. Showers and T-storms return Tuesday and Wednesday; ECMWF guidance hints at highs near 90F Friday into Monday of next week.

Our hottest weather routinely comes in mid-July. Get ready for a few hot fronts.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: SE 3-8 High: 82.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 66.

MONDAY: Hazy sun. More humidity. Winds: S 8-13. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Showers and heavy t-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and t-storms. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 69. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Sticky sunshine. Heating up. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Some steamy sunshine. Few t-storms. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 7. High: 88.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
July 7th

2000: Torrential rains douse the southern Twin Cities metro area with 8 inches in a three to five hour span in northern Dakota county. Eagan receives the most damage; many homes were flooded.

1955: A tornado hits Marshall, leaving one dead and 13 injured. Hail causes one million dollars in damage.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 7th

Average High: 84F (Record: 101F set in 1936)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 44F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 3.00" set in 1955
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 7th

Sunrise: 5:34am
Sunset: 9:01pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 10 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 7th at Midnight
1.2 Days Before First Quarter

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, use the Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major the Great Bear to find the sky’s northern pole star, Polaris. This is the star around which the whole northern celestial sphere appears to turn throughout the night. That’s because this star is located nearly above Earth’s northern axis. In times past, wanderers on the northern face of Earth used Polaris to stay on course. Once you find it, you can also look for Thuban, a famous former pole star in the constellation Draco the Dragon. More about finding Thuban below. So how can you find Polaris? Look at the chart at the top of this post. You’ll simply draw a line through the Big Dipper’s pointer stars – Dubhe and Merak. That line will point to Polaris, the North Star. You can use this trick to find Polaris any evening – no matter how the Dipper is oriented with respect to your northern horizon."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
 _______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 28th suggests that there have been a total of 1,237,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1005. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,584 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which shows some pretty warm weather across parts of the Central US, especially from Denver north to Minneapolis and Chicago. Note that temps in Chicago will be quite warm with highs approaching 90F!
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
The weather outlook through the rest of the week and into the early part of next week suggests unsettled weather moving back into the High Plains with areas of strong to severe storms possible and locally heavy rain. There may also be areas of heavy rain across parts of the Mid-Atlantic States over the next few days. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure over the Great Lakeswill keep things rather dry and sunny through early next week.
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there will be pockets of locally heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest, incluing parts of Minnesota and North Dakota. However, the heaviest looks to be across the Mid-Atlantic Coast south into Florida and across the Gulf Coast. Keep in mind that some of this could be in association with an area of low pressure that could develop into a tropical wave over the next 5 days.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"This polar explorer is skiing the Arctic to show just how much ice is really gone"
 
"Record-setting explorer Borge Ousland talks about his new project: tracking the drastic declines of the world’s twenty largest ice caps by traveling across them. POLAR EXPLORER BØRGE Ousland has been making history in the Arctic for a quarter century. In 1994 and 1996, the Norwegian was the first person to ski alone without resupply to the North Pole and across Antarctica. He and fellow explorer Mike Horn then became the first people to ski unsupported to the North Pole in the unending night of Arctic winter. In 2010, Ousland sailed a 31-foot trimaran through perilous, iceberg-riddled waters to circumnavigate the Arctic Circle—completing in just three months a trip that took six years in the 1900s. His boat was the first non-icebreaking vessel to ever navigate the Northwest Passage. That trip—possible only because of drastically melted ice—inspired Ousland’s current project: the Ice Legacy Project. With a list of the planet’s 20 largest ice caps, he set out to document the glacial effects of global warming. It’s one thing to hear the numbers, he thought, but it’s another to give people a strong image of the change. With his partner, French adventurer Vincent Colliard, Ousland began an effort to ski unsupported across all 20 of the ice caps, pulling 150 pounds of supplies across the increasingly treacherous landscapes and gathering samples for University of Anchorage scientists. So far, the pair have crossed nine and expect to complete the rest over the next decade."
 
See more from National Geographic HERE:
 

_______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Watch: Iceland's melting Vatnajökull National Park fights for World Heritage Status"
 
"Iceland's largest national park is hoping to gain UNESCO World Heritage status at UN committee talks in Azerbaijan. Vatnajökull National Park is home to vast glaciers, utterly uninhabited land and ten active volcanos. Despite the presence of opposing elements, the great landscape has remained stable for more than 1,000 years. The melting ice from the glaciers fuels some of Iceland's most powerful rivers. The seasonal ebb and flow of the ice is critical in maintaining the stability of the ecosystem of Vatnajökull, which covers 14% of Iceland. Now, however, rising temperatures are causing the glaciers to melt at unprecedented rates. Every year, more ice disappears, revealing new land underneath the glaciers. In the last century alone, Vatnajökull has lost 10% of its volume. The area is so unlike anything else on earth that it has been used as a case study by astronauts. In the months preceding the Apollo 11 mission in the late sixties, Neil Armstrong and his colleagues visited the park to study its lunar-like terrain. Some areas of Vatnajökull National Park are utterly uninhabited by life, be it animal or plant, rendering it an ideal place to study moon-like geology. Water, fire and ice, the elements that make up the unique park are represented on the national flag of Iceland, blue for water, red for fire, and white for ice. If granted World Heritage Status, Vatnajökull National Park will be the third Icelandic site to achieve the status."
 
See more from EuroNews HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Nikola Tesla: a genius or a charlatan?"
 
"In one of my favourite scenes in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper and his girlfriend Amy are playing the guessing game ‘Who am I?’ When Amy offers the clue “He’s a poor man’s Sheldon Cooper,” Sheldon guesses immediately: “Oh, Tesla.” The episode plays with Sheldon’s admiration for Nikola Tesla that forms a running theme through the series. It’s a fascinating reminder of what Tesla means now. When Elon Musk called his electric car the Tesla he was buying in to this Tesla story too. We imagine Tesla as the man who invented our future for us. He’s the forgotten genius whose inventions made the modern world. When Musk’s SpaceX rocket shot a Tesla roadster into space on a trajectory that would take it past the orbit of Mars, it was an attempt to become part of the future that Nikola Tesla promised a century ago. Despite the persistent portrayal of the man as a forgotten visionary, Tesla actually plays quite a big part in modern culture. He’s portrayed as a man ahead of his own time, whose inventions made the modern world. He invented the alternating current system of electrical distribution; he was ahead of Marconi on wireless radio transmission; his plans for the free distribution of electrical power would have transformed the world – if the financiers hadn’t pulled the plug on them."

See more from Science Focus HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________

"A Giant Heat Dome Over Alaska Is Set to Threaten All-Time Temperature Records"

"All-time heat records are at risk in Alaska in coming days as a massive and abnormally intense area of high pressure locks in and strengthens over the region. This heat dome is expected to produce temperatures near and above the highest values ever recorded for multiple days, particularly in southern parts of the state. It's the latest in a slew of record-shattering heat events in Alaska. Anchorage is predicted to test or best its highest-temperature ever recorded of 85 degrees Fahrenheit (set in 1969) on five straight days between July 4 and 8. It could even flirt with 90 degrees. The National Weather Service in Anchorage wrote that most of southern Alaska will be "downright hot with many locations in the 80s and even low 90s."

See more from Science Alert HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

"'Unprecedented' Wildfires Burned Across the Arctic Circle In June"

"More than 100 wildfires in the Arctic Circle released 50 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in June. They're still burning. Across the Arctic, more than 100 wildfires are releasing clouds of carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions into the atmosphere. The fires have been burning across the Arctic Circle in Siberia and Alaska for weeks. Though fire is a natural part of some Arctic ecosystems, scientists are calling the wildfires “unprecedented” for the month of June based on their size and carbon dioxide emissions. "These are some of the biggest fires on the planet, with a few appearing to be larger than 100,000 hectares," Thomas Smith, professor of geography at the London School of Economics, said in an email. “The amount of CO2 emitted from Arctic Circle fires in June 2019 is larger than all of the CO2 released from Arctic Circle fires in the same month from 2010 through to 2018 put together.”

See more from Vice HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Forecast trends drier with a slight cooling trend