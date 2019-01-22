BRAINERD, Minn. — A second person who died from injuries sustained in an avalanche at a northern New Mexico ski resort is a Minnesota native.

The deceased skier has been identified by family as 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari, who was raised in Brainerd. Borg-Massanari moved to Vail, Colorado from Minnesota to attend Colorado Mountain College. He worked for an outdoor equipment company and as a zipline tour guide in the summer.

Borg-Massanari was one of two people pulled from the snow after the avalanche Thursday at Taos Ski Valley . He died Monday at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he had been transported after the avalanche.

The other victim, identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti of Massachusetts, was pronounced dead shortly after the avalanche.