Authorities in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, are investigating the death of a Minnesota National Guard recruit who was found unresponsive Wednesday following a basic training exercise.

Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, a native of Owatonna, Minn., enlisted in September after obtaining his GED and began training with the Arden Hills Recruit Sustainment Program, the Guard said in a statement. McGurran reported to Army basic combat training at Fort Jackson in October and was studying to maintain Bradley Fighting Vehicle systems.

His family members could not be reached immediately for comment.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Pvt. Connor McGurran. He was a soldier with a promising future in our organization,” Lt. Col. Eduardo Suarez, commander of recruiting and retention for the Guard, said in a prepared statement. “We will provide every comfort to his family and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who are devastated by his untimely death. This is a tragic loss for the Minnesota National Guard.”

Army officials in Fort Jackson said after McGurran was found he was taken immediately to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the cause of the death continues.

Capt. Melanie Nelson, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota National Guard, said she had no information about the training exercise McGurran was participating in or the circumstances around his collapse.