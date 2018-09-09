Two motorcyclists from Minnesota crashed Saturday in western Wisconsin, killing one and sending the other to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. in Dunn County, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, adding that the motorcyclists were part of a group riding east on State Road 64. The group was going to head south on County Road Q in New Haven Township when, as they approached the county road, a man in the group hit the back of the motorcycle in front of him, the statement said.

That rider, a woman, was thrown from her motorcycle along with the man, the Sheriff’s Office said. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman went to Mayo-Menomonie with the serious injuries. Their names were not released pending notification of their relatives. The crash remains under investigation.