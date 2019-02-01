Minnesota and other Midwest manufacturers grew during the month of January, despite rising inflation and plunging exports and confidence, according to an economic report released Friday by Creighton University.

Creighton’s nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions index rose to 56 in January from 55.2 in December, rebounding to the level last seen in September. Regional confidence levels fell to fell to 53.7, the lowest level in three years.

Minnesota’s index slipped to a still strong 54.5 from December’s 55.5 amid solid new orders, hiring and product sales of durable goods.

Any index above 50 signals economic expansion. However, any decreases from month to month indicate that growth is slowing.

The Mid-America survey of supply managers in nine central states found that factories enjoyed a bump in new orders, inventories and hiring but saw a slowing of overall product sales and delivery speeds.

Companies also reported that they were not able to hire as many workers as desired and wrestled with spiking wholesale prices, fewer exports and sinking confidence levels. Since new trade tariffs were implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration, companies noted that raw material costs have jumped. Steel prices alone spiked 19 percent in 12 months, the report said.

“The regional economy continues to expand at a positive pace. However, as in recent months, shortages of skilled workers and international trade tension/tariffs remain an impediment to even stronger growth,” said Ernie Goss, director of Creighton’s Economic Forecasting Group.

Trade delivered mixed results in January. Indices for imports rose while exports contracted, reaching an index of just 48.3.

Goss said more than 80 percent of the supply managers surveyed ranked “buying from abroad was an important factor in company success.”

Many supply managers said they hoped export sales might improve and were looking eagerly to see if the trade stalemate with China might be broken by the time a new round of tariffs is set to go into effect in March.

Companies such as 3M, Polaris and Pentair that reported fourth quarter results earlier this week noted that they have responded to the U.S. trade tariff dilemma by hiking product prices in order to recoup money spent on the fees, higher overall supply costs and supply chain delays.

The Creighton report tracks manufacturing growth in Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.