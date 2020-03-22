3/9, Jaguar Communications Inc.-Metronet Holdings LLC: Metronet Holdings will acquire Jaguar Communications, a provider of fiber-based voice, video and high-speed broadband services.

3/10, Canaccede Financial Group-Jefferson Capital Systems LLC: Jefferson Capital Systems, a purchaser and servicer of consumer charged-off and bankruptcy receivables, has acquired Canaccede Financial Group, a buyer of charged-off consumer receivables and insolvencies in Canada.

3/11, Ironwood Apartments-Investors Real Estate Trust: Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) has acquired the Ironwood Apartments for an aggregate purchase price of $46.3 million.

3/11, Shopping Center Portfolio-Sterling Organization LLC: Sterling Organization has acquired six shopping centers in Minnesota from IRC Retail Centers as part of a larger $201 million portfolio acquisition.