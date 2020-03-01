Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
2/18 Wilcox Paper LLC Central National Central National Gottesman said that its Lindenmeyr Munroe division has
Champlin, Minn. Gottesman Inc. acquired Wilcox Paper, an independent paper merchant.
Purchase, N.Y.
2/19 Mobile Instrument Agiliti Health Inc. Agiliti Inc., a provider of healthcare technology management and service
Service & Repair Inc. Bloomington products, has acquired Mobile Instrument Service & Repair, a provider of
Bellefontaine, Ohio surgical equipment repair services to the healthcare industry.
2/19 DSM Nutritional Humanetics Corp. Humanetics Corp. will acquire DSM Nutritional Products’ assets related to
Products AG Edina the manufacture of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in BIO 300, a
Kaiseraugst, Switzerland clinical-stage drug in development by Humanetics for oncology and
biodefense applications.
2/19 Sadler’s Hormel Foods Corp. Hormel Foods Corp. will acquire Sadler’s Smokehouse, a Texas-based business
Smokehouse Ltd. Austin, Minn. specializing in pit-smoked meats for retail and food-service customers.
2/19 JOYN Advisors Inc. Wealth Enhancement Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired JOYN Advisors Inc., a registered
Atlanta Group LLC investment adviser.
Plymouth
2/19 Valence Piper Sandler Piper Sandler Cos. will acquire the Valence Group, a specialist
Group LLC Cos. investment bank and M&A advisory-services company.
New York, N.Y. Minneapolis