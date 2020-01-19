1/6, Coventry Of Mahtomedi-National Health Investors: National Health Investors has acquired Coventry of Mahtomedi, a 48-unit assisted-living and memory-care community, for $9.34 million.

1/7, MD-Reports ProVation Medical Inc.: ProVation Medical, a software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support products, has acquired MD-Reports, a provider of electronic medical record, practice management and report writing software.

1/7, Packaging Solutions Inc.-TricorBraun Inc.: TricorBraun has acquired Packaging Solutions, a rigid packaging distributor serving several markets.

1/7, Rightsource Compliance-Yardi Systems Inc.: Yardi Systems has acquired RightSource Compliance, a software consultant and developer focusing on affordable housing compliance.

1/8, Universal Care Inc.-Bright Health Inc.: Bright Health Inc. has acquired Universal Care Inc., an insurer doing business as Brand New Day health plan.

1/9, Amerigen-ANI Pharmaceuticals: ANI Pharmaceuticals has acquired 23 generic products from Amerigen Pharmaceuticals to expand its commercial offering in the United States.

1/9, CID Lines NV-Ecolab Inc.: Ecolab will acquire CID Lines, a global provider of livestock biosecurity and hygiene products.

1/9, Newport-St. Paul Cold Storage Co.-Americold Realty Trust: Americold Realty Trust has acquired Newport-St. Paul Cold Storage, a temperature-controlled storage facility, for $56 million.