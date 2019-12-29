12/16, Prairie Resources LLC-SensoryEffects Flavor Co.: SensoryEffects Flavor Co., a manufacturer of food and beverage ingredients, will acquire Prairie Resources LLC and Zumbro River Brand Inc., makers of food ingredients using extrusion and agglomeration processes.

12/16, VidSwap LLC-Pixellot: Pixellot, a provider of AI-automated sports production, has acquired VidSwap, a web-based video-editing and analysis application for sports organizations.

12/16, Insite Software-Episerver Inc.: Episerver, a web-content management, digital commerce and marketing company, has acquired Insite Software Solutions, a provider of digital commerce software.

12/17, Faegre Baker Daniels LLP- Drinker Biddle & Reath law firms: Drinker Biddle & Reath and Faegre Baker Daniels have combined to form Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, beginning operations on Feb. 1, 2020.

12/18, F.W. Spencer & Son Inc.-Harris Cos. Inc.: Harris Cos., a mechanical-contracting firm, has acquired F.W. Spencer & Son Inc., a plumbing and mechanical-contracting firm.

12/18, IntraFuse LLC-Conventus Orthopaedics: Conventus Orthopaedics, a medical device company, has acquired IntraFuse, a developer of intramedulllary implants for minimally invasive repair of fractures, including fibula fractures.

12/19, BPU Investment Management Inc.-Wealth Enhancement Group: Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired BPU Investment Management Inc., a hybrid financial-advisory firm.

12/19, Dougherty Mortgage LLC-Colliers International Group: Colliers International Group will acquire a controlling interest in four subsidiaries of Dougherty Financial Group, including Dougherty Mortgage.

12/19, ChampionX Holding Inc.-Apergy Corp.: Apergy Corp. and Ecolab Inc. said that Ecolab will merge its ChampionX business, the former Upstream Energy business of Nalco Champion, with Apergy. Ecolab will retain the downstream chemistry solutions business from its former energy segment.