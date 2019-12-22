12/9, Office Systems Co.-Loffler Cos. Inc.: Loffler Cos. has acquired Office Systems Co., a copier, printer, multifunction printer, scanner and fax company.

12/11, ESE Inc.-Cybertrol Engineering LLC: Cybertrol Engineering has acquired ESE Inc., an integrator of food and beverage plant automation systems.

12/11, MetStat Inc.-DTN LLC: DTN, a provider of insight, analysis and decision-support solutions, will acquire MetStat, a provider of precipitation analysis and analytics.

12/11, Office building complex-Undisclosed joint: City Center Realty Partners LLC, a San Francisco-based real estate investor venture company and developer, along with Contrarian Capital Management of Connecticut, has acquired a three-building office complex, formerly the headquarters of Regis Corp.

12/11, Primitive LLC 3-D-Nearmap Ltd.: Nearmap Ltd., an Australian aerial imagery technology and location data geometry extraction company, has acquired 3-D geometry extraction technology from PrimitiveLLC (Pushpin).

12/11, StreetSmart Technologies Ltd.-Think3 Inc.: Think3 Inc., a new investment fund looking to buy software companies, has acquired StreetSmart, a provider of mobile workforce management products.

12/12, 3M drug delivery-Altaris Capital Partners LLC: 3M Co. has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its drug systems delivery business to an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $650 million.