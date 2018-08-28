A case of measles reported in Hennepin County last month has not spread to others, ending fears that it would start a larger outbreak, state health officials said Tuesday. But just as they were about to declare the all clear, another unrelated measles case popped up last week, also in Hennepin County.

Like the earlier case, this one involves an unvaccinated child who had traveled here from Africa and brought the infection along.

Measles is surging across the globe, including in Europe, and that has health officials in Minnesota concerned. Even though the case from early August was contained, and it appears that few people have been exposed to the new case, the deepening pool of infections worldwide has the potential to spark an outbreak in the United States among the pockets of unvaccinated children and adults.

“You just never know when somebody is going to bring back measles,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Health Department.

Because measles has been eradicated in the United States, all new cases here are imported from other countries where the highly contagious virus circulates easily among those who are not vaccinated or lack natural immunity.

Last year’s Minnesota outbreak, which sickened 75, also got its start as an import, although health investigators were never able to identify the source.

Altogether, that outbreak sent more than 20 people to the hospital and cost state and local governments more than $1 million because of a complex and ambitious public health effort to contain it.

Even now, the constant threat posed by measles has hospitals and clinics screening patients carefully for those who have traveled internationally recently.

“Measles is the most contagious viral illness that we have,” said Patsy Stinchfield, director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Minnesota, which treated both of the recent cases.

The viral particles that make up measles are light and float easily in the air. By comparison, influenza is somewhat less contagious because its viral particles sink to the ground, Stinchfield said.

“With flu you need pretty close contact,” she said. “With measles it doesn’t take much.”

In addition, measles can linger in the air for two hours in a room where an infected person had been. Thus, a traveler could contract measles simply by passing through an airport that was recently visited by an infected passenger.

That’s why Children’s asks people if they have traveled anywhere outside the United States, even if it was not a country where measles is endemic. Incoming patients who have traveled abroad are immediately taken from the hospital’s waiting room into a separate room with negative air pressure, which keeps any viral particles from moving to areas with patients, many who have weaker immune systems. In the emergency department, air is exchanged at a fast rate and is run through filters and an ultraviolet light, which can help kill pathogens.

Minnesota’s most recent case is a 2-year old child who lived in Kenya and traveled to Minnesota for specialized medical care unrelated to measles. The child’s measles symptoms became apparent on Aug. 20.

“Thankfully the individual was not out and about with the general public, so there is minimal risk there,” Ehresmann said. Measles can sometimes take eight to 10 days to develop, but epidemiologists conservatively wait three weeks to see if other cases develop before issuing an all-clear. The clock on the second case will run out on Sep. 14.

The biggest concern, health officials said, is that an infected person will cross paths with someone who is unvaccinated.

“Our state immunization rate is relatively high, but there are pockets of unimmunized individuals all over Minnesota,” said Stinchfield. “This is not just a Hennepin County or newcomers issue.”

The Somali-American community has been particularly vulnerable in recent years because measles vaccination rates for two-year olds in the community fell to about 42 percent after autism fears and distrust of medical professionals took hold.

Ambitious outreach efforts during last year’s outbreak boosted the rate to 59 percent.

“We are encouraged that there was a little bit of an increase, but we want to be clear that immunization rates need to be in the 90 to 95 percent range to prevent an outbreak,” said Ehresmann.

The number of measles cases in the United States has grown steadily in recent years, from 86 in 2016 to 118 in 2017 and 124 so far in 2018. Worldwide, the number of known cases has jumped 55 percent, to 130,000, so far this year.