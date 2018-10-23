FARGO, N.D. — A Minnesota man has waived extradition in a North Dakota homicide case.
Forty-four-year-old Miguel Cooley is charged with fatally shooting 20-year-old Gabriel Perez. He was fatally shot as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald's restaurant near downtown Fargo Sept. 23.
Cooley was arrested at a home west of Rochester, Minnesota several days after Perez was killed.
KFGO says Cass County sheriff's officials are making arrangements for Cooley's return to Fargo.
