A 41-year-old western Minnesota livestock owner was trampled in a cow yard where he kept cattle, authorities said Tuesday.
Craig Thoennes, 41, was found dead about 11:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff's deputies at his farm roughly 11 miles southwest of Parkers Prairie, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
His body was near a shed in the cow yard, where two cows and a bull were roaming free, the Sheriff's Office said.
"At this time, it appears the male had been trampled by the bull and/or cows," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
