Jim Keenan, a Twin Cities clergy abuse survivor, is one of two plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Vatican, demanding that the Holy See release its files on thousands of priests who have sexually abused children.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court-Northern District of California by St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson, who argued the Vatican is the central repository for the names and histories of priests worldwide who have been engaged in misconduct, and is endangering others by not revealing their identities.

Anderson cited the 2014 “coverup” of the investigation into former St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop John Nienstedt, which documents indicate was halted by the then papal ambassador to Washington, as one example of the Vatican’s “policy of secrecy.” He also released new documents on the probe.

“People ask, ‘How can you take on the Pope?’ ” said Anderson, at a news conference in San Francisco. “… The answer is, we must.”

This is the third time Anderson has sued the Vatican. Previous lawsuits in 2001 and 2006 were dismissed by the court.

But Anderson believes the new lawsuit has traction due to mounting evidence of clergy abuse in the U.S. and worldwide, and Vatican documents that acknowledge it is the repository of abuse files. Specifically, he referred to a 2001 mandate by the Holy See that all abuse be reported to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith. The document is proof “they know the secrets,” he said.

Anderson released several key documents from the 2014 investigation into misconduct by Nienstedt, which was abruptly halted and never made public. Nienstedt had been under scrutiny after a St. Paul priest, Rev. Curtis Wehmeyer, was allowed to remain in ministry despite reports that he was soliciting sex from young men in a bookstore and was found loitering in a park known as a pickup site male sex partners. Wehmeyer went on to sexually abuse two boys at his church.

Documents indicated that some archdiocese officials worried that Nienstedt’s judgment may have been tainted because Wehmeyer had a social relationship with the archbishop.

