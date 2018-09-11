CODY, Wyo. — A 48-year-old hiker from Minnesota has been injured in a bear encounter in northern Wyoming.

Park County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lance Mathess says Bradley D. Johnson of Plymouth, Minnesota, received severe injuries to his arm, shoulder and back when he encountered two bears on Sunday afternoon in the Beartooth Mountains near the Wyoming-Montana border.

The Powell Tribune reports that medics had to hike in about a mile to reach Johnson. They carried Johnson to their waiting helicopter, which took him to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, for treatment.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says Johnson had been backpacking with three friends in the Shoshone National Forest when he hiked out ahead and came upon two bears.

Wildlife officials were trying to determine what type of bear was involved.