SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnesota man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in eastern South Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Paul Carver of St. Paul, Minnesota, was injured July 28 when he lost control of his bike on Interstate 90 west of Sioux Falls and it crashed in the median.
Carver was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Wednesday.
