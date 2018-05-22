MINNEAPOLIS — A western Minnesota man is being treated for injuries caused by an explosion at a home in Benson.
The Swift County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Brian Orsten of Benson was injured by the blast Monday afternoon, which required him to be airlifted to Minneapolis. He is being treated at HCMC and on Tuesday was in good condition.
The state fire marshal's office and Swift County authorities are investigating the explosion.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Eagan police: 5-year-old boy pulled from pool, hospitalized
Construction workers nearby were alerted by the screaming from the boy's 3-year-old sister.
Local
Bus drivers in demand for Metro Transit, suburban providers
Metro Transit is trying programs promoting mentorship of new drivers and simplifying the application process. Recent high-profile assaults haven't helped.
Minneapolis
Chief: Mpls. officers can't wear uniforms in Pride parade
The decision comes after organizers and police clashed over officers being present at last year's event.
Local
La Crescent couple die on Iceland fly fishing vacation
La Crescent couple swept away in lake in Iceland.
Minneapolis
Missouri man pleads guilty in child sex sting during Super Bowl
A man who thought he was answering an ad for sex with children, was snared in a police sting during the Super Bowl.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.