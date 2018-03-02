SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for traveling to South Dakota with the intent of having sex with girls at a Sioux Falls hotel.
Authorities say 60-year-old Roger Blaisdell, of Pipestone, Minnesota, arranged to have sex with what he thought were 10- and 13-year-old girls in October 2016 through an online ad that was part of a law enforcement sting operation.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security investigated.
Blaisdell pleaded guilty last October to federal sexual misconduct and child pornography charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Pocan says students, corporations leading on gun control
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says high school students and corporations are leading on gun control and now it's time for Congress to act.
State + Local
Sheriffs want legal action as mentally ill languish in Minnesota's jails
Hundreds of jail inmates suffer from psychiatric conditions, often with no care or medications.
National
Fatal police shooting in Eau Claire ruled justified
An Eau Claire police officer has been cleared in a fatal shooting last July.
Local
Wisconsin woman to stand trial in 1980s deaths of 3 babies
A Wisconsin woman accused of killing three infants in the 1980s will stand trial.
East Metro
Prosecutor: Gang rape victim's quick thinking freed Uptown resident from 'horrendous ordeal'
The woman escaped after being held for several hours. One suspect at large.