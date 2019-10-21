WEBSTER, S.D. — A duck hunter from Minnesota has drowned in a South Dakota lake.

Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel says three Minneapolis area men were duck hunting on Bitter Lake near Waubay late Saturday morning when their boat began taking on water.

Two Watertown men also on the lake heard cries for help. KWAT reports the men were able to rescue two of the hunters, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Conservation officers recovered the body of the 38-year-old man who drowned in 14 feet of water.

The sheriff says life jackets were on the boat. Authorities are investigating why the boat sank, but the sheriff says it may have been due to "overloading" of people and hunting gear.

The names of the hunters were not released.