STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say a 32-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling accident in northwest Colorado.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the man was trying to climb a steep hill on Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs on Wednesday afternoon when his snowmobile upended and fell on top of him.
Lt. Ryan Adrian with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office says one of the man's friends pulled the sled off of him and started CPR within about two minutes of the accident. The victim, whose name and hometown have not been released, was wearing a helmet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul taps local consultant and law professor for human rights post
After a more than yearlong search, St. Paul has a new human rights director.Valerie Jensen, a local diversity and inclusion consultant and adjunct professor at…
St. Paul
Ryan Cos. acquires Ford site for $61 million, announces housing partners
Ryan also named a company and two organizations that will develop housing on the site.
State + Local
New fund raises $5 million to combat Minnesota homelessness
Leaders aim to open about 150 new shelter beds immediately.
Local
The 10 most-read Minnesota news stories of 2019
From a fresh look at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's marriage history to the tragic murder-suicide of Twin Cities businessman Irwin Jacobs and his wife, Alexandra, these are the top-read Minnesota news stories of the year.
Local
Graphic video from body camera; plow tackles monster snow drift: Top 10 Minnesota videos of 2019
From protesters clashing outside Target Center to a snow plow tackling a monster drift, here are the Top 10 most watched Minnesota videos from 2019.