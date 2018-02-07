TOWNER, N.D. — A Minnesota man has been charged with attacking a priest in Fargo.
Authorities say 42-year-old Chad Legare is accused of assaulting Rev. Robert Wapenski at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose on Jan. 30.
The Alexandria, Minnesota man is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary. Police arrested Legare in Alexandria Monday. He's being held in Minnesota. It was not immediately clear if Legare has an attorney.
The McHenry County sheriff's and state's attorney's offices investigated, along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
