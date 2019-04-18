The storied career of Lindsay Whalen added another chapter Thursday.

The Lynx announced they will retire her No. 13 jersey this season, making it the first number retired by the franchise.

“I don’t know if you can live a more charmed sporting life than what Lindsay Whalen has lived in Minnesota,” Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said Thursday at a news conference at Target Center with Whalen alongside her.

The jersey retirement will come during a pregame ceremony June 8 when the team plays the Los Angeles Sparks. The Saturday afternoon game will be televised nationally on ABC, and Whalen joked that she relished one more opportunity to try to disrupt the rhythm of the Sparks — Minnesota’s biggest rival and the team it defeated in the 2017 WNBA finals.

“None of this would happen if the team didn’t have success,” Whalen said. “My jersey wouldn’t be up there if we didn’t win four championships.”

Whalen announced her retirement last August after completing a 15-year career with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun, which included nine seasons and four WNBA Championships with Minnesota. Before that, she was a standout with the Gophers and led them to the Final Four as a senior in 2004 — and she of course went back to her roots and recently completed her first season as head coach at the University of Minnesota.

“See what happens when you stay home,” said Whalen, a Hutchinson native, as she went into recruiting mode after hearing a list of her career accomplishments. “Good things happen when you stay at home.”

Among those in attendance Thursday for the announcement were longtime Whalen teammate Rebekkah Brunson, current Lynx point guard Danielle Robinson, interim Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and former Lynx executive Roger Griffith, who helped engineer the trade that brought Whalen to the Lynx before the 2010 season.

“We couldn’t have selected a better person and teammate in Lindsay Whalen as the first Lynx player to have their jersey hung in the rafters of Target Center,” said Lynx owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, in a statement. “Lindsay has provided us so many unforgettable moments, including four championships and numerous highlight-reel plays. We congratulate Lindsay and her family on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to celebrating with her and our fans on June 8.”

Over her 15-year WNBA career, Whalen appeared in 477 regular season games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She also played in 81 career postseason contests, posting averages of 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Whalen will also throw out the first pitch at Thursday afternoon’s game between the Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.