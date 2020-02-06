Minnesota (12-10, 6-6) vs. No. 22 Penn State (17-5, 7-4)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 22 Penn State. Minnesota has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Nittany Lions. Penn State's last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2017, a 52-50 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have collectively scored 50 percent of the team's points this season, including 52 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 12-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 55 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.