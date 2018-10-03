ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans used to have to specify on driver's licenses whether they were male or female. M.J. Zappa will be one of the first to get a license with a designation for nonbinary.

The 26-year-old from Medicine Lake arrived early at a license office in St. Paul Monday to take advantage of the new policy. Zappa walked out with an assurance that a new card with an X where the M or F usually goes would soon come in the mail.

Zappa, who grew up male, is pleased it went so smoothly.

But the unpublicized change doesn't sit well with at least one lawmaker. State Sen. Scott Newman, a Republican from Hutchinson, says the change was "made unilaterally" by Gov. Mark Dayton's administration without legislative approval, and he questions its legality.