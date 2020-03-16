Minnesota lawmakers were expected to pass legislation on Monday to provide aid to state hospitals amid the new coronavirus pandemic that will also radically alter how the 2020 session will unfold for the foreseeable future.

Drawing parallels to the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and acknowledging that the virus has hurled the Legislature into “uncharted territory,” state Senate and House leaders agreed Monday to scale back much of the two bodies’ work until at least April 14.

Legislative leaders also announced that they will hold committee meetings and floor sessions on an “on-call basis,” working mainly to pass bills responding to the pandemic in ways that allow six feet between people in the Capitol.

A surreal scene unfolded as a small group of House members gaveled back into session Monday with representatives spaced at least one seat apart to keep a safe distance. Meetings with constituents can now only take place by appointment.

“We’re working together — the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats — to find our way through this but it is uncharted territory,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, who insisted Monday that the plan still allowed for lawmakers “to conduct important business” before the Legislature must adjourn by May 18.

In addition to upending the typical arc of a Minnesota Legislative session — to the extent one exists — the pandemic is also forcing the bodies to narrow their focus for the remainder of the session.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said such work will be concentrated in three “buckets” moving forward: the state’s COVID-19 response, “mission critical” measures such as a bonding bill and any legislation that has bipartisan agreement.

“This is a time that is unlike any that we’ve experienced except for maybe 9/11,” Hortman said. “And this one is so different in nature, because each of us have the possibility to really change the risk profile for the state of Minnesota by our own personal actions.”

Gazelka said a price-tag for the state hospital aid package had not yet been agreed upon as of Monday morning, but he said that the House was seeking $100 million.

“It was spoken very positively that they’ll get it done today,” Gazelka said, “but they don’t have an agreement.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.