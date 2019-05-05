A Minnesota lawmaker and former sheriff’s deputy was arrested for trespassing in St. Paul early Saturday morning, according to St. Paul police.

Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, 53, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday for refusing to leave Regions Hospital after an evaluation.

Around 1 a.m., security at the Best Western Plus Capitol Ridge called St. Paul police about an intoxicated and disorderly man at the hotel’s bar, according to police.

By the time officers arrived, Grossell had been escorted to his room, where officers checked on him and found he could not answer basic questions. Concerned he could not care for himself, officers called for paramedics. Grossell was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation, where he was cleared by staff. According to police, Grossell refused to leave and became argumentative. He continued to refuse and was arrested.

He was released from the Ramsey County jail about two hours later on his own recognizance.

Grossell is a former Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy and was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016.

On Saturday, he issued a statement about his arrest: “Saturday morning, I received a citation in St. Paul. I apologize to my family, my constituents, my colleagues, and my friends. As a retired Deputy Sheriff, I will fully cooperate with any next steps.”

Staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this report.