Tamsie Ringler: Still Life

As far back as Dutch painters of the 1600s, artists have found ways to liven up the venerable still-life genre. Artist Tamsie Ringler takes it a step further, transforming the entire gallery into a sculptural still life. She takes everyday objects, such as a car and a fiberglass grain silo, and places them among forms she's recast, such as a Mississippi River watershed cast in iron. The work connects directly to Minnesota's natural landscape. "If you grew up on a farm, it wouldn't be out of place to see a car rusting out in the pasture," says curator Nicole Soukup. "You drove by grain bins more times than you can count." (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed. & Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Ends Feb. 24. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-870-3000 or artsmia.org)

alicia eler