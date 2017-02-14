Dave Roe, one the most prominent and influential figures in the history of the modern Minnesota labor movement, died Monday. He was 92 years old.

Roe was president of the Minnesota AFL-CIO from 1966 to 1984 and during that period, was a major figure in state labor battles and in Minnesota politics.

He was also a member of the of the Minnesota Board of Regents, serving two six year terms, and was a member of the Minnesota Racing Commission at the time of his death.

Roe came out of the building trades, joining the Lathers Local 190 in 1947, became its business representative and eventually was elected president of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council before becoming president of the state AFL-CIO

In a statement on Monday, Bill McCarthy, current state AFL-CIO president, said that Roe “as both a leader and a person is still the gold standard for our state’s labor movement.”