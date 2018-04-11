ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota plans to spend the first phase of its $47 million from the national Volkswagen settlement on replacing large, old diesel equipment with cleaner vehicles.

Volkswagen agreed to pay the money after it was exposed for programming diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests.

Minnesota gets $11.75 million in Phase 1. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's plan , released Wednesday, spends 20 percent on school bus replacements, 35 percent on large on-road vehicles like transit buses and big trucks, 15 percent on large off-road equipment such as ferries and tugboats, 15 percent on electric buses and airport ground-support equipment, and 15 percent on charging stations.

The grants will go to public and private organizations.

Spending in later phases will take account of changing technologies and lessons learned in the first phase.