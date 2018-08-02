STILLWATER, Minn. — A Minnesota inmate serving time for murder has been charged in the death of a corrections officer at the prison last month.
Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Edward Muhammad Johnson on Thursday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Johnson is accused of fatally beating 45-year-old Officer Joseph Gomm with a hammer at Stillwater state prison on July 18.
According to the complaint, Johnson is accused of bludgeoning Gomm with a hammer that Johnson had checked out of the prison shop. Gomm also was stabbed with a homemade knife.
Johnson also is accused of swinging the hammer at a corrections employee who is a prison shop foreman.
Johnson was serving a 29-year sentence for fatally stabbing his roommate in 2002.
