ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Hill-Murray football player is out of the hospital after collapsing during a playoff game last month.

Senior lineman Zach Zarembinski was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to his CaringBridge site .

Zarembinski took himself off the field during Hill-Murray's 28-0 loss to St. Paul Johnson and collapsed on the sidelines on Oct. 27. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was treated for a brain bleed.

Zarembinski underwent emergency surgery and was put into a medically induced coma.

WCCO-TV reports his family said he was released from the hospital after 17 days.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Zarembinski's family with medical costs. The site had raised more than $54,000 in donations as of Thursday afternoon.