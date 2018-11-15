ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Hill-Murray football player is out of the hospital after collapsing during a playoff game last month.
Senior lineman Zach Zarembinski was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to his CaringBridge site .
Zarembinski took himself off the field during Hill-Murray's 28-0 loss to St. Paul Johnson and collapsed on the sidelines on Oct. 27. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was treated for a brain bleed.
Zarembinski underwent emergency surgery and was put into a medically induced coma.
WCCO-TV reports his family said he was released from the hospital after 17 days.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Zarembinski's family with medical costs. The site had raised more than $54,000 in donations as of Thursday afternoon.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.