Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt reversed himself Friday, saying he would authorize legislative pay raises for House members.

The Crown Republican made the decision a day after two state legislators filed a lawsuit arguing that Daudt is violating the state constitution by not approving higher salaries called for by an independent Legislative Salary Council.

“In light of recent court rulings and with the advice of counsel, it has become increasingly clear that the Minnesota House is constitutionally required to pay legislators the prescribed amount,” Daudt said in a statement. “We intend to move forward by instituting the salary set by the Council.”

Minnesota voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment in November creating the pay council, an independent body charged with setting legislative salaries.

In March, that commission set legislative salaries at $45,000 per year, up from the $31,140, an amount that has not changed for nearly two decades.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka accepted the salary hike, saying that the Minnesota Constitution requires the higher salary and that there’s nothing legislative leaders can do to stop it.

All 67 Senators began getting the higher salary on July 1.

Daudt disagreed, and ordered the House comptroller to continue paying the 134 representatives the old $31,140 salary.

“While I personally object to the establishment of the Legislative Salary Council, Minnesota voters supported the approach,” Daudt said.

The House will pay for the salary hike out of existing budget reserves.

Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, and Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, who filed the lawsuit in Ramsey County District Court, could not immediately be reached for comment.