Minnesota House Democrats plan to throw their weight behind several measures meant to reform sexual assault laws, as well as the way police and prosecutors handle the cases.

“For far too long victims and survivors of sexual assault have had their judicial system fail them in their efforts to hold their violators accountable,” said Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, chair of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform committee.

Mariani said his committee will hold hearings over three days on sexual assault reforms as part of “Gender-Based Violence Prevention Week.”

A bill introduced by Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, and co-signed by Republican Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, would require Minnesota’s law enforcement agencies to adopt policies on how to investigate sexual assaults. Another would create a task force, convened by the Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety, charged with rewriting the state’s criminal sexual conduct laws.

Other proposals will be brought back after they failed to pass last year, including repealing the “marital rape exception.” That law says it’s not a crime for someone accused of rape if that person was in a voluntary sexual relationship with the accuser.

Another bill would make it a crime to touch someone on their clothed buttocks with sexual aggression and intent.

Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, D-New Brighton, is reintroducing legislation that would create a task force to address murdered and missing indigenous women in Minnesota. Another bill would repeal statutes of limitations on bringing sexual assault charges.

Mariani said the effort to pass the proposals is being pushed in part by media attention, particularly the Star Tribune’s Denied Justice series. A review of more than 1,500 sexual assault case files, along with interviews with over 100 victims, found widespread failings in how police and prosecutors handle the cases. Of the rare cases that did lead to conviction, judges often gave out what victims felt were lenient sentences.

“I like to think it opened the minds of the Minnesota public,” Mariani said.