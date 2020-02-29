Washington Capitals (39-19-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-25-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Washington Capitals after the Wild shut out Columbus 5-0. Alex Stalock earned the victory in the net for Minnesota after recording 24 saves.

The Wild are 18-10-5 at home. Minnesota is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.1 goals on 30.0 shots per game.

The Capitals are 21-10-1 on the road. Washington has scored 218 goals and ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 43.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 22 goals and has totaled 41 points. Kevin Fiala has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Radko Gudas leads the Capitals with a plus-17 in 62 games played this season. T.J. Oshie has recorded six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.