St. Louis Blues (35-17-10, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-24-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues after Jared Spurgeon scored three goals in the Wild's 5-3 victory against the Oilers.

The Wild are 19-15-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 11-7-2 against Central Division opponents. St. Louis has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 80.2% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, St. Louis won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 21 goals and has recorded 37 points. Ryan Suter has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Perron leads the Blues with 57 points, scoring 24 goals and registering 33 assists. Colton Parayko has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Carson Soucy: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (lower body).