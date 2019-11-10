Denver Nuggets (6-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

Minnesota hosts the Denver Nuggets after Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points in the Timberwolves' 125-119 overtime win against the Warriors.

Minnesota finished 22-30 in Western Conference games and 25-16 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

Denver finished 12-4 in Northwest Division games and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets shot 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder sprain).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.