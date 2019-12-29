Brooklyn Nets (16-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-20, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Brooklyn looking to end its nine-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 3-11 in home games. Minnesota averages 15.4 turnovers and is 4-10 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Nets are 7-9 in road games. Brooklyn is eighth in the league with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 127-126 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 36 points, and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 50 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Covington ranks second on the Timberwolves with 5.5 rebounds and averages 12.1 points. Gorgui Dieng has averaged 6.8 rebounds and added 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Allen leads the Nets with 10.4 rebounds and averages 12.2 points. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 66.1 percent and has averaged 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 106.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 105 points, 51.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 40.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Jake Layman: day to day (toe).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), David Nwaba: out for season (achilles), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).